Brokerages Expect Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) will report $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Medical.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $178.75 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 8.34%.

AMEH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Apollo Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet cut Apollo Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 12,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $225,774.08. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMEH traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 47,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,020. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55. Apollo Medical has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.04.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

