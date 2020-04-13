Brokerages Anticipate RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Shares of RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $34.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RGC Resources an industry rank of 158 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGCO. ValuEngine cut shares of RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of RGCO stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.25. The company had a trading volume of 16,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,090. RGC Resources has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $229.18 million, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of -0.31.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 12.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%.

In other RGC Resources news, CEO Paul W. Nester acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $28,116.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,222 shares of company stock valued at $58,495. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGCO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of RGC Resources by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RGC Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of RGC Resources by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,198 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the last quarter.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

