Brokerages Anticipate Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Newmark Group posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Newmark Group.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.84 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 5.14%. Newmark Group’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush downgraded Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.35 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth $14,631,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 304.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,573,000 after buying an additional 1,039,214 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,668,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,819,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,938,000 after acquiring an additional 621,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Newmark Group by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 543,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 404,160 shares during the period. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Newmark Group stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,637,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.