Brokerages Anticipate Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will post $4.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.74 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted sales of $4.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $17.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.67 billion to $17.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.32 billion to $18.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.25.

NYSE:MMC traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,061,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,931. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

