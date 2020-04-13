Brokerages Anticipate Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.37 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) will announce $4.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fluor Co. (NEW)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.56 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) reported sales of $4.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluor Co. (NEW) will report full year sales of $18.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 billion to $18.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.37 billion to $19.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fluor Co. (NEW).

FLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 579.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,874,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 12.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 74,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 63.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 118,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 264,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FLR traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.86. 4,416,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,326,208. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.42. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $41.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

