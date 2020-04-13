Brokerages Anticipate Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) will announce sales of $102.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $110.20 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $83.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $366.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $431.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $306.51 million, with estimates ranging from $255.63 million to $421.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.20 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on BSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Stone Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 89,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 66,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSM stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 600,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,712. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.17. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

