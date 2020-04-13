Brokerages Anticipate Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) to Announce $1.05 EPS

Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $62.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bank First National an industry rank of 206 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Bank First National alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

BFC stock traded down $3.16 on Monday, hitting $56.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,595. Bank First National has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $76.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.58.

Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.99 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bank First National by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Bank First National in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank First National in the 4th quarter valued at $729,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bank First National in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Bank First National in the 4th quarter valued at $472,000.

About Bank First National

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank First National (BFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.