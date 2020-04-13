Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MNRL. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Brigham Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

MNRL opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $581.39 million and a PE ratio of 17.93. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million. Analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.87%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

In other news, Director Harold D. Carter bought 4,000 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Sult bought 10,000 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 28,375 shares of company stock worth $246,060.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 153,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 624.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

