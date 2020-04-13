Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,004,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 446,535 shares.The stock last traded at $0.68 and had previously closed at $0.61.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOXL. National Securities lowered shares of Boxlight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get Boxlight alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $6.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.