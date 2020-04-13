BOScoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.10 Million (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and $27,712.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00070539 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

