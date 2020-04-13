Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $1,600.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $2,200.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Booking from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $2,070.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,855.81.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,420.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,481.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,850.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $22.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 68.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $920,496,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 345,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,309,000 after purchasing an additional 95,143 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,856,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,433,000 after purchasing an additional 61,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 2,826.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 60,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 58,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

