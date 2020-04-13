BOMB (BOMB) Price Reaches $0.35 on Major Exchanges

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $324,430.16 and $47,258.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB token can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00005230 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. During the last week, BOMB has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00032948 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00058966 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,735.64 or 1.00449524 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00065962 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000613 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 925,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,056 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

