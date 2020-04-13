Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BEI.UN. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$49.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$53.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boardwalk REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.97.

TSE BEI.UN opened at C$27.67 on Thursday. Boardwalk REIT has a 52-week low of C$15.80 and a 52-week high of C$51.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.06.

In other Boardwalk REIT news, Senior Officer Roberto Geremia sold 37,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.82, for a total value of C$1,106,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,696,039.90. Also, Director Arthur Lee Havener Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.88 per share, with a total value of C$53,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$94,080.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

