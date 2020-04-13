Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a report on Sunday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOWFF opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $916.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average is $32.72.

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.42 million for the quarter. Boardwalk REIT had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 7.48%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

