BlockStamp (BST) Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 24.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last week, BlockStamp has traded 133.3% higher against the dollar. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003369 BTC on exchanges including TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $6.06 million and approximately $2,243.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000490 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000184 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002265 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp (CRYPTO:BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,851,095 coins and its circulating supply is 26,308,129 coins. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

