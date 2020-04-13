Blocknet Price Hits $0.81 on Top Exchanges (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, Blocknet has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. Blocknet has a market cap of $5.46 million and approximately $10,417.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00011887 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 300% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,714,055 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

