BLAST (BLAST) Price Down 11% This Week

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $14,461.11 and approximately $9.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. In the last seven days, BLAST has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BLAST alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005723 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000299 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 41,839,904 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com . BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.