Blakecoin Reaches Market Cap of $6,748.77 (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. One Blakecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. Blakecoin has a total market cap of $6,748.77 and approximately $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,719.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.49 or 0.02299274 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.13 or 0.03380363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00601521 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015142 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00778345 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00076028 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00025734 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00526649 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014871 BTC.

About Blakecoin

Blakecoin (BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,156,423 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin . Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

