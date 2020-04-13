Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

BBN stock opened at $23.03 on Monday. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.18.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

