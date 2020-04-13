BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves alerts:

NYSE BAF opened at $13.81 on Monday. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.20.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.