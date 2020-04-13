BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BGT)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock opened at $10.79 on Monday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

