BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.9% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BOE stock opened at $9.10 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.