Blacer Coin (BLCR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $13.00

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last week, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. Blacer Coin has a market capitalization of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00327556 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00419030 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00016292 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006192 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000254 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

BLCR is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

