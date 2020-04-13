Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $35,011.75 and $931.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. During the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.37 or 0.02737879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00216431 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00049526 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 26,558,021 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

Bitcoin Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

