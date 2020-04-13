Bitcoin Plus Achieves Market Capitalization of $420,502.50 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $420,502.50 and $23,112.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.03 or 0.00045217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007542 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003886 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00001114 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000490 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 138,688 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Poloniex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.