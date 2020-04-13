BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace. The Company’s first product, PURE EPTM System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory. The system is indicated for use under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data. This novel cardiac signal acquisition and display system is engineered to assist electrophysiologists in clinical decision-making during electrophysiology procedures in patients with abnormal heart rates and rhythms. “

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on BioSig Technologies in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded BioSig Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of BSGM stock opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.32. BioSig Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Mayo Clinic purchased a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,199,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.94% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioSig Technologies (BSGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.