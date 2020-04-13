BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading 13.5% Higher

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s stock price traded up 13.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.35, 26,924,594 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 365% from the average session volume of 5,790,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.24. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.99% and a negative return on equity of 4,223.68%. The firm had revenue of $39.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

