Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Big Yellow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Big Yellow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

OTCMKTS BYLOF remained flat at $$12.40 during trading hours on Friday. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $15.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

