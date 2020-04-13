BidaskClub Lowers Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

YJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Yunji from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yunji from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Yunji from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Yunji from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Yunji presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of Yunji stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Yunji has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $709.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $351.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yunji will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YJ. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yunji in the 4th quarter worth $5,018,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yunji during the 4th quarter valued at about $982,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yunji by 629.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 185,121 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Yunji during the 4th quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yunji by 2,512.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 105,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 101,925 shares in the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

