BidaskClub Lowers Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

STOK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.57.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of STOK stock opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.65. The company has a market cap of $711.88 million and a P/E ratio of -12.08. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $39.04.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.21. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 49,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $1,272,312.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,728.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $475,340,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 5,209.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 203,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,987,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 554,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 111,384 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.