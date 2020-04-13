BidaskClub Downgrades Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFNX opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69. Pfenex has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 million.

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

