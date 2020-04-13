BidaskClub Downgrades Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $63.07.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $166,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 742,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,437,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 42,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $1,963,173.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 720,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,313,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,225 shares of company stock valued at $23,878,072 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

