BidaskClub Downgrades Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FAST. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Fastenal from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fastenal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.70.

FAST stock opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $39.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3,046.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

