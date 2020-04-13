BidaskClub Downgrades AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AXGN. ValuEngine cut AxoGen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded AxoGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $321.82 million, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.63. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 6.47.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 27.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in AxoGen by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

