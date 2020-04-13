Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BERK opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Berkshire Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00.

Berkshire Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

