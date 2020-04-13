Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BERK opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Berkshire Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00.
Berkshire Bancorp Company Profile
