Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Shares Up 19%

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s share price rose 19% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $5.95, approximately 127,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 160,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Several analysts recently commented on BLCM shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price target on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.20.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($1.82). Bellicum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 664.19% and a negative net margin of 1,574.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 199,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 33,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 31,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

