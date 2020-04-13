Beacon Price Up 19.3% This Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 29.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Beacon has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $59,444.05 and approximately $61.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00337827 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00419011 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00016583 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006222 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000254 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,356,228 coins and its circulating supply is 1,224,302 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.