BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BCBP. DA Davidson cut BCB Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet cut BCB Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BCB Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.
Shares of NASDAQ BCBP opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69. The company has a market cap of $188.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.84. BCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.
In other BCB Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Brogan acquired 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $40,257.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,747.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $121,082 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.53% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCBP. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. 36.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BCB Bancorp
BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.
