BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BCBP. DA Davidson cut BCB Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet cut BCB Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BCB Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69. The company has a market cap of $188.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.84. BCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 16.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BCB Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Brogan acquired 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $40,257.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,747.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $121,082 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCBP. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. 36.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

