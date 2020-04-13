Bata Hits Market Cap of $44,426.47 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Bata has a market cap of $44,426.47 and approximately $231.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bata has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One Bata coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, SouthXchange, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00602470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014864 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008528 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bata is www.bata.io

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

