Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.34 Million

Brokerages expect Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) to report $19.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.98 million. Barings BDC posted sales of $18.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $79.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.85 million to $82.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $85.70 million, with estimates ranging from $81.98 million to $87.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.08 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 76.92% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBDC shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. National Securities raised shares of Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $11.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Shares of NYSE BBDC traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.18. 456,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,657. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.81. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $10.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 104.92%.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Lloyd bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $115,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Bock bought 5,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $48,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,664. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,625 shares of company stock valued at $186,318 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

