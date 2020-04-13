Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Bought by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Bank Ozk makes up about 2.4% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned 0.17% of Bank Ozk worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OZK. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Bank Ozk stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,633. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $245.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.78 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Bank Ozk’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

