Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stock Holdings Increased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,820 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,590 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $10,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 47.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,708,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,063. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.49. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.6772 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.