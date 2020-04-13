Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BAD has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Badger Daylighting from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cormark cut their price objective on Badger Daylighting from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Badger Daylighting from C$43.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Get Badger Daylighting alerts:

Shares of TSE BAD opened at C$25.53 on Thursday. Badger Daylighting has a 12 month low of C$18.00 and a 12 month high of C$49.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.72.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$162.72 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Badger Daylighting will post 2.2156793 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 29th were given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Badger Daylighting’s payout ratio is 33.89%.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.