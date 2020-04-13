B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Sells C$108,355.07 in Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 20,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.29, for a total transaction of C$108,355.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,990 shares in the company, valued at C$227,417.10.

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$5.76 on Monday. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$3.12 and a one year high of C$6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.07.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$414.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 3.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Pi Financial set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.30 to C$6.65 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.82.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.