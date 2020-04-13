Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Shares Purchased by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,992 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.46% of Avista worth $13,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Avista by 13.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Avista by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,992,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,810 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Avista during the third quarter valued at $251,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Avista by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in Avista by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,008,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 192,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,713,060.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,884.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,270 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AVA traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.12. The stock had a trading volume of 284,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,363. Avista Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average is $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $364.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avista Corp will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

