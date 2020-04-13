Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CAR. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.60.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $15.95 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 60.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $1,063,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardo Hees acquired 430,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,993.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,428,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,769,000 after buying an additional 1,143,553 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,375,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,770,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 3,517.0% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 619,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,968,000 after buying an additional 602,217 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 703.7% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 144,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 126,089 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

