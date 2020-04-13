Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Avingtrans (LON:AVG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:AVG opened at GBX 202 ($2.66) on Thursday. Avingtrans has a 12-month low of GBX 176 ($2.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 334.50 ($4.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $63.51 million and a P/E ratio of 26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 246.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 270.03.

Get Avingtrans alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Avingtrans’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, containers, and skidded systems; and fabricated poles and cabinets for roadside safety cameras and rail track signaling.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Avingtrans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avingtrans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.