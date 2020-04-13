Aventus Price Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, Aventus has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Aventus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0762 or 0.00001136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, IDEX, Mercatox and HitBTC. Aventus has a total market cap of $457,235.27 and $13,094.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.99 or 0.02757642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00205444 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00049774 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Aventus

Aventus launched on July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aventus is aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX, Mercatox and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

