Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $678.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) will post sales of $678.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $664.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $693.00 million. Avaya posted sales of $714.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.00 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 25.63%.

Several research firms have commented on AVYA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

In other Avaya news, CAO Shefali A. Shah bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Avaya by 449.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avaya by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avaya by 7,424.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the period.

Shares of AVYA stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $9.52. 5,278,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,829,819. The company has a market cap of $907.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Avaya has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $22.35.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

