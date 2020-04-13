AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Reduced by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,300 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 0.7% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,142,000 after purchasing an additional 324,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,283 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.02.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.19. The stock had a trading volume of 34,135,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,796,876. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

